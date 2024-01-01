Alice Evans kicked out of child support hearing

Alice Evans has been thrown out of a Los Angeles court after taking photos of her ex-husband, Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd, during a child support hearing.

The Vampire Diaries star was temporarily removed from court for the act, which is against court regulations.

The drama, reported by the Daily Mail, unfolded as the feuding exes sat on opposite sides of the courtroom. Evans started taking pictures of Gruffudd, then got up, strode across the courtroom to face him and continued to take photos of him at point-blank range.

Evans was instructed to delete the photos she had taken and lectured her about the court's rules.

It was the latest clash in a bitter three-year war between Welsh actor Gruffudd and his estranged wife.

The pair met on the set of 102 Dalmations in 2000. Seven years later they married in Los Cabos Mexico. They welcomed daughter Ella Betsi in 2009 and her sister, Elsie Marigold, in 2013.

In January 2021, Evans announced their separation on Twitter, sharing, "Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'."

In October that same year, Gruffudd went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.