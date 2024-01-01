Selena Gomez admits music career is 'hobby that went out of control'

Selena Gomez has admitted her music career started as a "hobby" but went "out of control".

The actress-singer found early success with pop-rock group Selena Gomez & the Scene in 2008 and later went on to drop popular solo albums including 2015's Revival and 2020's Rare.

Reflecting on her venture into the music industry in an interview for Vanity Fair published on Monday, Selena insisted she's not about to hit the recording studio anytime soon.

"I don't know if I'm ready, you know?" she mused. "It's a vulnerable space. Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control. Now it is a part of who I am, so I don't think I'm going anywhere. I'm just not ready yet."

Selena is currently promoting her new musical movie, Emilia Pérez, in which she portrays Jessi Del Monte.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, the film also features the likes of Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez and is nearly entirely spoken in Spanish.

"Speaking it is not too terrible for me, but I'm not fluent. I would say that I'm okay," the 32-year-old continued, referring to her father's Mexican heritage. "I got my first job, and everything was English-dominated."

Elsewhere, Selena emphasised that she intentionally selects acting roles that will challenge her creatively.

"I'd rather be a supporting role. I'd rather have four scenes in a Martin Scorsese film than be a lead in a movie about a tomboy that comes into her own and falls in love with the boy next door. Love those movies, totally watch those movies - but that's not something I'm necessarily interested in," she added.

Emilia Pérez will be released on Netflix in November.