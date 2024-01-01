Matthew Broderick felt 'so lucky to work with' James Earl Jones on The Lion King

Matthew Broderick felt "so lucky to have had a chance to work with" late actor James Earl Jones on the 1994 animation The Lion King.

The actor, who voiced adult Simba alongside Jones as his father Mufasa, reflected on working with the Hollywood legend following his death on Monday at the age of 93.

"I'm so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones. To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit," Broderick told People. "I'd cross paths with him from time to time over the years and I was always so thrilled to see him."

The Producers star praised Jones for being "so open" and having a "broad grin, lots of laughter and genuine curiosity about others" and then singled out his "brilliant, frightening, heartbreaking performance" in the 1985 play Fences as one of his favourites.

"He was a great listener. Far different from what you might imagine from that austere, kingly, beautiful voice," he continued. "One of the very best of his or any generation. A great American actor."

Broderick voiced Simba in the original as well as the direct-to-video sequels The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata. Jones voiced Mufasa in the first two animations as well as Jon Favreau's 2019 remake. In the upcoming follow-up, Mufasa: The Lion King, his character is voiced by Aaron Pierre.

Rob Minkoff, who co-directed the 1994 classic with Roger Allers, also paid tribute to Jones, telling People, "His portrayal of Mufasa was absolute perfection, teaching a generation what fatherhood is all about. I'm certain his powerful voice will continue rumbling through our living rooms keeping his spirit alive for years to come. He lives in all of us."

Jones was also well known for voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and his roles in films such as Field of Dreams, Coming to America and The Hunt for Red October.