Gemma Arterton refused to film unplanned sex scene

Gemma Arterton took a stand and refused to film a sex scene when a director suggested it out of the blue.

The Quantum of Solace star recalled in an interview with the Radio Times that she put her foot down and refused to shoot the intimate scene after the director unexpectedly decided to change it from an off-screen to an on-screen moment.

"I remember being on a set once and the director said, 'You're going to s**g on the bed.' And I said, 'No, this scene was written for us to be off screen, so you just hear the noises. I'd never have accepted the role if it was going to be filmed,'" she recounted.

"He put pressure on us on the day. The other actor, God bless him, was mortified. There were very high-profile people there. I said, 'You can't do that, I'm flat out not doing it. I don't care if you think I'm difficult.'"

Arterton, 38, admitted it would have been "really hard" for her to take a stand if she was younger and less established in her career because she could have been fired or ended up with "a terrible reputation" for being difficult.

The British actress added that she was "just expected" to do nudity and play "sexy characters" when she started acting but that changed after she found success because she could be more selective with her roles and speak out about things that made her uncomfortable.

"I think because I've been vocal about these things in the past, people are aware that I don't want to do them anymore," she stated. "It didn't fulfil me. It didn't feel like acting, it wasn't fun. It didn't feel like I was flexing my muscles in the correct way. So, they don't ask me."

Arterton did not divulge the name of the film or the director.