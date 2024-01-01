Zoe Saldaña feels ready to direct her first film

Zoe Saldaña feels ready to make her feature directorial debut.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress wants to direct an action movie like James Bond or The Equalizer, or perhaps a heist film like Michael Mann's Heat.

"I've never seen a woman direct James Bond," she said during a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival, reports Variety. "I like The Equalizer. I watch crime shows, and, so, maybe in the future. I've always been drawn to heist themes. Heat is a film that I need to watch at least once a year and analyse it, and the way that Michael Mann just pairs it all together, the way that everybody performed it. So, I would love to start with an action-heist sort of thing."

However, the Avatar star noted that she doesn't want to pigeonhole herself as an action director.

"I never, never box myself in. I can do anything. Just like Ang Lee did Sense and Sensibility, correct? I can also do a Jane Austen one day. You never know," she stated.

Lee has directed a wide variety of films from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to Hulk, Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi and Gemini Man.

Saldaña previously helmed a short film named Kaylien in 2011 and an episode of the TV series The Ropes in 2012.

She attended TIFF this year to promote her new musical crime comedy, Emilia Pérez, which will debut on Netflix in November.