Prince William reveals Catherine, Princess of Wales has 'long way to go' amid cancer journey

Prince William has revealed Catherine, Princess of Wales still has a "long way to go" after completing her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in a video message posted on social media on Monday.

Catherine's update came almost six months after she revealed on 22 March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She did not specify the type of cancer.

On Tuesday, William, 42, met schoolchildren and other fans outside Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, West Wales.

During his visit, 74-year-old Pauline Thomas asked the Prince of Wales to pass on her best wishes to his wife.

He told Pauline of Catherine's latest health update, "It's good news but there is still a long way to go."

The British royal met a number of fans who wished Catherine well. Some members of the public also gave him cards and other gifts to pass on to the princess.

In her video message, Catherine, 42, explained that the "last nine months have been incredibly tough", but noted that her diagnosis has given her a "new perspective on everything".

She also revealed that while her focus will be on remaining "cancer free", she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can".

Catherine has been largely out of the public eye this year while undergoing treatment and working from home.