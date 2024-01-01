Halle Berry recalls falling 'madly in love' with partner Van Hunt

Halle Berry has recalled falling "madly in love" with her partner Van Hunt.

The 58-year-old actress has opened up about her relationship with the singer-songwriter, who she has been dating since 2020.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Halle - who has been married and divorced three times - admitted she had never been "intentional" about her relationships.

"I created my career. I was intentional about that. I knew what I was going to do, and I did it," she explained. "But I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey goosey with that. You have to be clear with the universe (or) any old thing will find you."

The Catwoman star went on to reveal that soon after deciding what she wanted in a partner, she was introduced to Van by his brother.

"The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van's brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, 'you should meet my brother'," the actress recalled. "This was in 2020, at the height of the pandemic."

Halle said that after six months of getting to know each other from a distance, she and the musician, 54, had an undeniable connection.

"It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex. That has never happened to me, ever," she told the publication. "Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical."

The couple confirmed their relationship via Instagram in July 2020, and are now considering marriage.

"It took me a minute to get it right," the actress admitted. "But the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person."

Halle was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and musician Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. She later married French actor Oliver Martinez in 2013, but the couple divorced in 2016.

The star has a son, Maceo-Robert, with Oliver and a daughter, Nahla, with ex Gabriel Aubrey.