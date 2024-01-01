Shailene Woodley to star in Janis Joplin biopic

Shailene Woodley is the latest actor to be attached to the Janis Joplin biopic.

In a new effort to bring Joplin's life to film, Emmy nominee Woodley is set to play the title role in an upcoming film about the rock musician's life.

She is the latest of many stars - including Amy Adams, Zooey Deschanel, Pink and Melissa Etheridge - who have been attached to play Joplin in various projects over the past 25 years, none of which have come to fruition.

The Big Little Lies star is also on board to produce the elusive film, the California Film Commission has announced.

She will receive a $2.5 million (£1.9 million) tax credit from the Commission to portray the famed singer who died in 1970 at age 27.

"I have a feeling Janis would be smiling ear to ear, zipping down the Pacific Coast Highway in her psychedelic Porsche, knowing her story is bringing opportunities and funding to the city and people that held so much significance to her," Woodley said.

"Thank you to the California Film Commission's Film & Television Tax Credit Program - myself and the other producers on this project believe California is the only place to film a slice of Janis's life with authenticity and truth - and we are so grateful to have received the green light to do so!"

No filming or release date has been detailed, although the tax credit for Woodley's film was awarded for the fiscal year 2024-25, which is the period during which films may begin using their tax credits.