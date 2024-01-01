Bad Bunny joins cast of Happy Gilmore 2

Bad Bunny has been cast alongside Adam Sandler in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2.

The rapper will join Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, who reprise their respective roles as Virginia Venit, Gilmore's love interest, and pro golfer Shooter McGavin, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

News of the sequel to the 1996 golfing comedy was confirmed back in May by the streaming service.

Plot details about the sequel - which started production earlier this month - are under wraps, so it's unclear what role the rapper will be playing.

The Grammy Award winner, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is coming off his 46-date Most Wanted Tour. Previously seen in films such as Bullet Train and Cassandro, along with Netflix's Narcos: Mexico, he'll also feature in the upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing, as reported by Deadline.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August, Sandler revealed that the film will also include an appearance by NFL star Travis Kelce. "What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell," Sandler said.

The original film starred Sandler as the eponymous Happy Gilmore, a hockey player with anger management issues who discovers he's also good at golf.

Released by Universal Pictures, the film directed by Dennis Dugan grossed over $82 million (£63 million) worldwide and retains a cult following to this day.