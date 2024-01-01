Allison Holker goes public with new romance

Allison Holker has revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, businessman Adam Edmunds.

The pair made their official debut as a couple at the alice + olivia spring 2025 collection show at New York Fashion Week.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge and Edmunds posed for a photo at the event with the tech CEO wrapping his arm around her.

After striking their red carpet poses, Holker took to social media to tease further details about her new romance.

"A bad influence came into my life and got me to eat McDonald's for the first time in 15 years after a long day at New York Fashion Week. It was perfect!" she captioned a slideshow of pics of her in a park snacking on a burger. "Good food, Madison Park, fashion and even better company."

Last month, the High School Musical alum hinted at her new romance on Instagram while keeping her beau's identity a secret. She shared a snap of her and Edmunds' silhouettes captioning the image with a red heart emoji.

Holker and Edmunds' romance comes nearly two years after the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer's late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by apparent suicide at the age of 40.

The twosome, who wed in 2013, shared son Maddox, eight, and daughter Zaia, four. Boss was also parent to Holker's daughter Weslie, 16, from a previous relationship.