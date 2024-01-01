Dax Shepard rejects rumour suggesting he and Kristen Bell are 'swingers'

Dax Shepard has shut down speculation suggesting he and wife Kristen Bell are "Hollywood swingers".

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, host Drew asked the Idiocracy actor to list some of the "wildest" rumours he has heard about himself.

In response, Dax pointed to a report that recently circulated in some gossip magazines.

"There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties, this was in the tabloids," he replied, referring to the term for people who are in a long-term relationship but who like to have sex with other partners. "My favourite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, 'How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?'"

Although their pals were "teasing" the couple because "they know us and they know we are not hosting swinger parties", Dax admitted the light-hearted responses tickled him.

"I just thought that was great to receive a text from (Jimmy) Kimmel saying, 'My feelings are quite hurt that Molly (McNearney, wife) and I weren't invited to this swingers party.' (It) was very funny," the 49-year-old smiled.

Drew then questioned Dax whether there was "anyone that you two do fantasise about getting in bed with".

Accordingly, the Armchair Expert podcast host insisted he and The Good Place actress have no desire to invite a third party into their relationship.

"There's a lot of hot couples out there, but no, we have not crossed that divide with anyone. You know who we are most in love with? We're in love with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen," he joked. "Oh my God, they are so dreamy as a couple. You just kind of want to be in their marriage. It's not so much that Kristen even wants to bring me along or I want to bring her along - you just want to be in their marriage."

Dax and Kristen wed in October 2013 and share two daughters.