Nicole Kidman misses Toronto Film Festival premiere of Babygirl after mother's death

Nicole Kidman was absent from the North American premiere of her new film Babygirl as she continues to mourn her late mother.

The Australian actress has cancelled all immediate work engagements to mourn her mother Janelle Kidman, who passed away over the weekend aged 84.

During the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Babygirl on Tuesday night, writer-director Halina Reijn explained Kidman's absence to guests.

"We just came back from Venice where we had the world premiere of our movie, and it was quite an emotional experience as you might have read because Nicole Kidman had just won the award for best actress," she said, reports People.

"Unfortunately, right before she was going to go on the stage and accept the award, she sadly heard of her mother's passing and had to rush off to her family, and that's why she's not here with us tonight. But she wanted all of us to know that she was so excited for this day. It's very special to us. This is our North American premiere."

In the erotic thriller, Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who embarks on a sadomasochistic affair with a new intern played by Harris Dickinson.

The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 30 August and the Moulin Rouge! star was awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her performance over the weekend. Shortly after she arrived in Italy to accept her prize, Kidman learned her mother had passed away.

Receiving the award on her behalf, Rejin read out Kidman's statement: "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."