Kristin Cavallari doubles down on anti-Botox views

Kristin Cavallari has hit back at criticism of her anti-Botox views - to double down on her opinions.

The 37-year-old reality star has expressed her concern that the toxins involved in the cosmetic procedure could be harmful.

The Hills alum had previously shared her disapproval of the beauty-enhancing injections - sparking a bitter response from some fans.

Addressing the backlash in an Instagram Story video, the MTV star said on Wednesday, "At the end of the day, you do what works for you. Botox is not for me, but a lot of you look really great with it and if you want to get it, get it."

Explaining her hesitance, she went on, "I hate to always be bashing Botox, but I just personally have always taken the stance that... something you're injecting in your face to freeze your muscles cannot be good for you."

She bluntly added, "I don't care what anybody says, that's just common sense."

Her words provoked one fan to message her to brand her a hypocrite as she has had silicone implants in the past and research has suggested this too can be hazardous.

Hitting back, Kristin wrote, "And this is NOT to defend me getting my boobs done, but I did 8 years ago. I've taken my health up a notch and have even thought about taking them out. I sometimes wonder if my decision to get them would be different today."