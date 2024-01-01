NEWS Jennifer Lopez on brink of new home purchase Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez has her sights set on a new home in the wake of her split from Ben Affleck.



The singer is in negotiations to buy the Azria Estate in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills, and she's close to striking a deal, reports TMZ.



The 2,800 square metre (30,000 square feet) home is a famous piece of LA real estate and is listed for $55 million (£42 million).



Late fashion designer Max Azria used to own the house which has 14 bedrooms and sits on a three-acre (0.8 hectare) lot with gardens, a greenhouse, a guest house and an infinity pool with a sauna, plus an in-home cinema and games room

The Azria Estate was put up for auction earlier this year and bought by billionaire investor Ron Burkle but he is reportedly now locked in a lawsuit with Azria's widow over an alleged breach of contract.



TMZ reports that Lopez has taken several tours of the place in the past few weeks.



Holmby Hills is home to world-famous real estate including the iconic Playboy Mansion. Countless stars have called this area home at some point - among them Marilyn Monroe, Sonny and Cher, Barbra Streisand, Nat King Cole, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.



The Azria Estate served as a filming location for Lopez's movie Atlas. She first took a tour in March 2023 when she and Affleck were looking to purchase a home together.

