Ewan McGregor teases new Obi-Wan Kenobi project

Ewan McGregor has teased that he will return to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars production.

The 53-year-old Scottish actor first portrayed the sci-fi character - who was originally played by the late Alec Guinness - in 1999.

McGregor played the character in George Lucas's prequel films which were released between 1999 and 2005, and returned to the role in 2022 for a Disney+ show.

Now the actor has hinted he will play the character again, telling Variety, "I loved more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness' work because I was playing him as a young man. Even now with the series, that's my personal challenge - if a take feels a bit like him, I'm happy.

"I really do hope we get a chance to do another one. Between where we ended off in the seires and when Alex Guinness comes on the screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there's another few stories to tell in there."

The Star Wars franchise has been in turmoil in recent years, however, as a sequel trilogy released between 2015 and 2019 led to furious reviews from fans who were unhappy with storytelling decisions.

While a flood of spin-off TV shows have been met with mixed reactions from fans - and the most recent offering, the $180 million (£138 million) budget The Acolyte, was cancelled after one season following a furious fan backlash over plot points.

The franchise has also received criticism for harbouring a toxic fanbase that has been slammed for reacting to cast appointments with opinions that have been branded racist and misogynistic.