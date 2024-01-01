Nikki Garcia files for divorce

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev have called it quits after two years of marriage.

Garcia filed for divorce from the Dancing With the Stars pro on 11 September, as reported by TMZ.

News of the couple's split comes two weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery in Napa, California.

According to online jail records, the dancer was booked on a felony domestic violence charge on 29 August. At the time, available details of the incident didn't indicate whether TV personality and former pro-wrestler Garcia was involved.

A rep for Garcia addressed the news in a statement to Us Weekly one day later, noting, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

In a 911 dispatch recording obtained by TMZ, Chigvintsev was heard requesting medical attention and accused Garcia - previously known by her ring name Nikki Bella - of throwing shoes at him. He later called back and said he no longer needed medical assistance.

The pair had taken a trip to wine country together days after celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Chigvintsev and Garcia, who tied the knot in 2022, share a son Matteo, four.

Garcia was previously engaged to wrestler and actor John Cena, who called off their engagement in May 2018 after six years together.