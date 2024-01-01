Francis Ford Coppola launches libel lawsuit over Megalopolis misconduct allegations

Francis Ford Coppola is suing trade publication Variety for libel over a report about his alleged inappropriate behaviour on the set of his film Megalopolis.

The Godfather director's legal team filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court for California in Los Angeles on Wednesday, claiming that Variety's article was "made with knowledge of falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth", reports The Wrap.

In a statement, the 85-year-old filmmaker insisted he "consistently displayed the utmost respect and (his) deepest gratitude" to everyone who worked on the set of his long-gestating passion project.

"To see our collective efforts tainted by false, reckless and irresponsible reporting is devastating. No publication, especially a legacy industry outlet, should be enabled to use surreptitious video and unnamed sources in pursuit of their own financial gain," the statement continued. "While I have no intention of litigating this in the media, I will vigorously defend my reputation and have trust in the courts to hold them accountable."

In the report, which was published in July, the journalists referenced social media videos which purportedly showed Coppola trying to kiss young female extras on set. An anonymous source told the outlet that he said through a microphone, "Sorry if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it's solely for my pleasure."

Coppola's lawyer argued in the lawsuit that they gave Variety evidence to prove the allegations were "false" but the editors allegedly refused to retract the story.

"In order to clear his name and obtain a public determination of the falsity of Variety's allegations, Coppola has brought this case," the paperwork reads.

The Apocalypse Now director is seeking general and specific damages of at least $15 million (£11.5 million) as well as unspecified punitive damages and legal fees. He has also requested a jury trial.

Megalopolis, starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Adam Driver, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It will be released in cinemas on 27 September.