Halsey confirms engagement to Avan Jogia

Halsey has confirmed her engagement to actor Avan Jogia.

The 29-year-old singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has seemingly confirmed that she and the 32-year-old former Nickelodeon star have taken the next step in their relationship.

On Thursday, Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, took to X to correct a Pop Base post that referred to Avan as their "boyfriend".

The post read, "Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia."

The Lucky singer reshared the post and added, "***fiancé Avan Jogia."

Halsey's correction comes a day after she opened up about her hopes of marrying the Canadian actor during Wednesday's MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

When asked by E! News if she and Avan are planning to get married, the artist replied, "I hope so."

"Avan is the best," they continued. "He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend."

Halsey added that Avan and her three-year-old son Ender, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin, are "inseparable".

The couple were first reported to be engaged in July, when the singer was spotted wearing a sparkler on their ring finger.

After weeks of speculation, Halsey and Avan confirmed their relationship in October 2023.