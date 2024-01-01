Lottie Moss hospitalised after Ozempic seizure

Lottie Moss revealed she was hospitalised after suffering a seizure caused by misusing Ozempic.

Kate Moss's sister issued a warning against the medication after she was hospitalised following seizures brought on by misusing the drug.

"It was the worst decision I ever made, so this is a warning to everyone: Please, if you're thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it's so not worth it," Lottie, 26, said in Thursday's episode of her podcast, Dream On.

Lottie, who like Kate is a model, explained she decided to try the weight-loss drug, which was originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, because she "was not feeling happy" about her body.

She confessed she was not prescribed the drug by a doctor but instead received it from a friend - and she later realised she had been injecting nearly twice the recommended dose.

Uncontrollably vomiting, Lottie was taken to Emergency, where she began having seizures.

"As soon as I get into the room where I get seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which honestly was the scariest thing that's ever happened to me in my life," she said.

"Your hands clench up, and you can't move them, and it feels like you're gonna break your hand. It was honestly horrible," she said.

Lottie concluded by advising listeners not to follow her lead.

"I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous," she said.