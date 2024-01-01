James McAvoy recalls awkward first meeting with Jennifer Aniston

James McAvoy has recalled his awkward first meeting with Jennifer Aniston.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, the Scottish actor admitted meeting the Friends star for the first time was "rough".

James, 45, explained that he was introduced to Jennifer by Lucy Liu at a party in Los Angeles more than 20 years ago.

"I did meet her and it wasn't great," he told host Andy Cohen, before quickly clarifying that it wasn't "because she's not great".

"I was at a party when I was really young. I was like 22 in LA," the Atonement actor continued. "And I met Lucy Liu and Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me. She was like, 'Come meet my friends.' There was a big circle of her friends and one of them happened to be Jennifer Aniston, and I got parked right beside Jennifer Aniston."

James said that the situation became awkward when Charlie's Angels star Lucy left him alone with Jennifer.

"Just as (Lucy) was like, 'Hey guys, meet my new friend James' ... instead of saying that, she got pulled aside by a guy she went to high school with and she went away," he recalled. "I was just left standing with all these people going, 'Hey, what's up, I'm new in town.'"

The actor then revealed that he awkwardly turned to the Just Go With It star and said, "So you're Jennifer Aniston and you're in Friends."

Seemingly embarrassed, James told Andy, "It was rough. But she was lovely."