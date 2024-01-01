Jenna Ortega recalls how Cameron Boyce stopped 'uncomfortable' audition

Jenna Ortega has revealed how late actor Cameron Boyce put a stop to an "uncomfortable" joint audition.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress recalled her last encounter with the Descendants actor before his death in 2019. During their last meeting, Boyce put a stop to their joint audition when the friends felt uncomfortable about kissing each other.

"The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce - I'd known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss (in an audition) and he knew me, since I was 11 or 12," she shared during an interview with co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara for Canal+. "This is a few years later, 15 (or) 16, (we) came in and we were supposed to be love interests. But because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older, he was like - we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, 'No, we can't do this.'"

The Wednesday star went on to praise Boyce, who was three years older, for speaking up and prioritising her peace of mind over the job.

"He was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time in the audition. And then, we wished each other well," the 21-year-old continued. "I remember being really thankful and grateful that he did that."

Boyce died in his sleep after suffering an epileptic seizure in July 2019. He was 20 years old.