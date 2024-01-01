Pharrell Williams' film Piece by Piece allowed him to 'appreciate his story objectively'

Pharrell Williams' animated documentary Piece by Piece allowed him to "appreciate" his story in an objective manner.

The Happy hitmaker told The Hollywood Reporter that seeing the story of his life and career told through the lens of Lego animation helped him look at what he'd accomplished objectively.

"Doing (a biopic) in Lego allowed me to objectively appreciate my voice and my point of view and what I want to do," he shared. "But this film has allowed me to get inspired by my story for the first time because I'm looking at it through a different lens, a different filter, so I can appreciate it objectively."

In the animated musical documentary, Williams voices himself, as do his family members and frequent collaborators like Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg and Timbaland, to name a few.

The Get Lucky singer explained that seeing himself in Lego form allowed him to get a different perspective on his story.

"I take myself out of it. I connect to it. I hear my voice, but it's realising it ain't you, man. You're a part of this movie called life, and you are here to play your part. If you don't take yourself out of it, then you take yourself too seriously, and then you lose your footing," he shared.

During the interview, Piece by Piece director Morgan Neville, known for documentaries like 20 Feet from Stardom, revealed they assembled the film like a live-action doc first before animating it with Lego.

"We would interview people in a home studio or I'd send a sound person to their house, and then we got all the archive footage we could find of Pharrell in the normal documentary way. And we actually cut the entire film like a documentary before we started animating it," he explained.

Piece by Piece will close the London Film Festival on 20 October before being released in U.K. cinemas on 8 November.