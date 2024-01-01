Prince Harry 'excited' to turn 40

Prince Harry is "excited" to turn 40 this weekend.

The Duke of Sussex has shared that he is feeling positive about his milestone birthday on Sunday.

"I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40," Harry said in a statement to the BBC on Friday. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

The British royal - who shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - said fatherhood had given him a new outlook on life.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he told the outlet. "Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

According to earlier reports, Harry will celebrate his birthday with his wife and children in California before going on a trip with his best friends.

The statement comes two days after Harry told People via his spokesperson that his kids are the "best gift" he has ever received.

"The best gift I've ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad," he shared.

Harry, who has a deal with Netflix, is gearing up for the release of his new docuseries Polo in December. The project will focus on his long-time passion for the horseback sport.

The prince is also working with Meghan on their non-profit organisation, the Archewell Foundation.