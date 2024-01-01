Kate Winslet discusses boosting her sex drive with hormone treatment

Kate Winslet has advised women to have their testosterone levels checked if their sex drive is running low.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was dispensing advice while a guest on the How To Fail podcast and hinted she boosted her own testosterone to increase her libido.

A listener requested advice on firing up their sex drive, and the Titanic star said, "Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone.

"A lot of people don't know this but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out - like eggs - it's gone, and once it's gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done and you'll feel sexy again... I know."

She continued: "I would suggest for your physical self, have your thyroid levels checked and your testosterone levels checked well because those things could have a direct impact on how you're actually feeling."

The star added, "It's not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways especially as we get older. So there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is contributing much more than you think to how you're feeling about having sex with your boyfriend, so I would definitely go ahead and do that."