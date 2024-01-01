Chris Hemsworth jokes about sons' DIY haircuts

Chris Hemsworth has had a laugh about his sons' DIY haircuts.

The Thor star opened up about his twins' unconventional hairstyles this week, admitting one of the boys had taken to his own hair with scissors to create a straight-fringed "mullet" look.

"I cut the hair like that, under strict instructions, but my other son did it himself," Chris, 41, told Australian news show The Project on 13 September.

"He had a comb in his pocket and made it look like that and you're like, '...Did you use a bowl?'"

The confession came after Chris's Instagram post featuring their haircuts had fans asking questions last month.

In August, Chris shared a photo and video of Sasha and Tristan sporting their "mullet" hairstyles with the caption, "Hairdressing has always been my one true passion and as you can see the results speak for themselves".

At the time, fans were horrified, with many quick to critique the look.

"Hemsworth Scissorhands" quipped one commenter, referring to the classic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands.

"Step back from the scissors," wrote another.

"Fortunately for them horrible hair cuts is the latest fashion," another person joked.