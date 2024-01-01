Jax Taylor believes he is a narcissist

Jax Taylor has revealed he believes he is a narcissist.

The Vanderpump Rules star had 'no idea' he could fit the criteria of narcissism until his recent 30-day stay at a mental health facility.

In a new episode of his When Reality Hits podcast, Jax, 45, explained he'd discovered some psychology terms that resonated with him during his time at the treatment centre.

"I am a narcissist," he said. "I breadcrumb, I love bomb, gaslighting. I'm missing some but I do all these things. I had no idea there were terms for these things."

"Breadcrumbing" is a form of manipulation by sporadically feigning interest in another person to keep them interested. "Love bombing" is an attempt to influence a person by extreme demonstrations of attention and affection. "Gaslighting" is a manipulation technique that causes someone to question their perception of reality.

Jax added he wasn't sure how or when he became narcissistic.

"I don't know how I became one," he said. "I'm not a doctor, so I can't say that for sure, but by just looking up the definition, I have to agree."

He continued, "And I've been this person for years and I had no idea. I was never held accountable for my actions for many, many years until recently - until people have had enough."