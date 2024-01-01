Chloe Bailey 'will never forget' Taraji P. Henson's on-set advice

Chloe Bailey "will never forget" the piece of advice Taraji P. Henson gave her on the set of their miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
In the new crime drama, the singer/actress plays Lena Mosley alongside acting heavyweights such as Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard and Don Cheadle.
When asked if she received any advice from her seasoned co-stars, Bailey replied, "Definitely, when (Henson) told me, 'Stand in your light. Don't let anyone block your light.' She told me that when we were shooting a scene and I will never forget that."
Bailey, 26, is best known as a singer and as part of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle. In recent years, they have both expanded their careers into acting, with Bailey appearing in TV shows such as Grown-ish and Swarm and films like The Exorcism and Praise This.
A look at UFABET
and you could start to see odds that would point to even bigger and better things for Bailey in 2025.
The star told Extra that she hopes people forget about her stage persona when they see her on-screen.
"I want people to see me as an actress, whatever character it is, and not Chloe Bailey, the performer who wants to act. I take it very seriously and I'm falling in love with the craft more and more as I get older," she stated.
Bailey admitted it was hard to break the barrier between music and acting in the beginning but her unpredictable project choices have helped "break the ice already".
The miniseries, which depicts a heist that occurs on the night of Muhammad Ali's return to boxing in 1970, is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.