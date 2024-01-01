Elle Fanning draws pictures for every director she works with

Elle Fanning has revealed that she draws pictures for every director she works with.

The 26-year-old star has a number of hobbies outside of acting, including creating art for the directors she has worked with.

"I love to cook. I love the process of cooking a meal and putting together a presentation for those I love," she told Elle magazine in a recent interview. "I like to draw, and actually, I draw pictures for every director I work with."

The Maleficent star added that she also enjoys being a producer alongside her older sister Dakota Fanning.

"I am also enjoying producing film and television," she said. "My sister and I have a production company together, and I'm loving the creative process of bringing projects to life."

The sister duo launched their own production company, Lewellen?Pictures, in 2021.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elle reflected on her recent Broadway debut in the play Appropriate, which won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play earlier this year.

"Appropriate was not only my Broadway debut, but also my first time on stage," she told the publication. "It was an exhilarating and terrifying experience, but one that I am so proud of accomplishing."

The Great star continued, "And to have the play recognised by the Tony Awards was the biggest honour and truly the wildest outcome I couldn't even have dreamt of."