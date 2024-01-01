Brian Austin Green reflects on past romance with Shannen Doherty

Brian Austin Green has coyly discussed his past romance with late actress Shannen Doherty.

The duo were co-stars on iconic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 where they played David Silver and Brenda Walsh respectively.

Over the weekend, Green, 51, was a guest on the House of Halliwell podcast which discusses episodes and lore of fantasy TV show Charmed - of which the late Doherty was a cast member.

Teased by Charmed stars Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller and Dorian Gregory, Green addressed rumours he had dated Doherty towards the end of the '90s.

When Combs noted that she was surprised how close Doherty and Green had become, and admitted, "(Shannen) waited quite a while to tell me that. She was very honest (and) I think that's the trait I take from her", the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star said, "I'm not giving any details to any of you."

Noting the mischievous nature of Combs questions, he added, "(I'm) getting my ass handed to me" - to which Combs said, "(Shannen) did say you have a really nice ass."

Doherty tragically died at the age of 53 in July following a battle against cancer.

She previously revealed her past dalliance with Green, telling the Misspelling podcast in April, "Maybe I was doing Charmed? I don't know, it was so much later (than Beverly Hills, 90210)... We tried something, and we just went, 'Yeah this isn't going to work.' The kissing didn't even make sense."