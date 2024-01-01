Saoirse Ronan discusses 'high expectations' she has for husband Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan has revealed she and husband Jack Lowden have high expectations of each other.

The Irish actress, 30, and the Scottish actor, 34, became husband and wife in July this year and are currently promoting a new movie they produced together.

The Outrun is set on the Orkney Islands and sees Ronan play the lead role Rona, who is an alcohol addict.

The star explained she and Lowden expected the best from each other while filming the project, telling the Sunday Times, "We have very high expectations for one another - when I tried out Rona's Orcadian accent on him for The Outrun, he said, 'You're not doing that, are you?'"

Ronan explained that she drew on painful personal memories for the role, revealing, "I've watched people I love change because of addiction. There's a helplessness you feel when you watch someone you love - friends my age and one in particular who I'm close to - go through that.

"What will be etched in my brain forever is that switch, when the glaze goes over someone's eyes and they are gone. If you've become second best to alcohol you become resentful, so for this role I needed to put my own feeling towards it to one side. And I needed not to be angry about that any more."

She added, "(Jack) and I were trying to keep an eye on the representation of Rona, how nothing else matters to her except alcohol but also remembering that she is human, so anyone can see themselves in her."