Alan Cumming discusses 'ghosts' inside The Traitors castle

Alan Cumming has shared his experience with ghostly energy inside the castle where The Traitors is filmed.

The 59-year-old actor hosts the USA version of the hit reality show which films in the same Scottish castle, Ardross Castle, as the UK version of the show.

The building was originally built in the 1700s and Cumming admits he can feel unusual energy within the walls of the castle while filming.

Opening up to Metro, the X-Men star said, "I sort of feel like energy. Not like ghosts, like people with a sheet on and things like that, but when you go into a place and you feel the energy of something, I definitely believe in all that."

He added, "Even when you walk into a room, sometimes you pick up on energy. I think that's what I would think of as ghosts - as a sort of the energy left behind by people."

Sharing a deeper connection to ghostly experiences, the TV and film star added, "In my house in Scotland I felt that, and the house is built in the 1700s so there's a lot of history and energy in that place."

Sharing secrets of the set, Cumming revealed, "There's lots of derelict rooms. It's kind of a strange, half finished place, and then we come in and tart it all up and make it all weird with all the cameras and everything. So it's a fascinating place, and it's got great history. It was actually once owned by the people who did Lea and Perrins sauce."