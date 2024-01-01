Donald Trump 'safe and well' as FBI investigates Florida shooting

The FBI has said in a statement it is "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination" of Donald Trump.

Trump has declared himself "safe" after the suspect opened fire with an AK-47 near his Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach on Sunday.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well," the former US president wrote in a statement widely shared to X.

"Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender! I will always love you for supporting me."

Trump signed the statement, "Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again."

The politician was moved to safety after security agents spotted the gunman close to where Trump was located on the golf course on Sunday around 2pm, reports the New York Post.

Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, multiple sources said. The suspect was later detained on the I-95 highway.

The local sheriff's office has reportedly taken a person into custody.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung shared.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out about the shooting via X, writing, "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe.

"Violence has no place in America," she added.