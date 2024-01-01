Prince Harry spends 40th birthday weekend at charity tennis tournament

Prince Harry has spent part of his 40th birthday weekend at a charity tennis tournament in Los Angeles.

His birthday was on 15 September, but the day before, the Duke of Sussex made an appearance at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament, with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The event was raising money for the Alliance for Children's Rights in honour of Kelly McKee Zajfen's late son, George.

George died aged nine, of Covid and viral meningitis, in 2022.

After the event on Saturday, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "To our Presenting Sponsors, The Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does every day."

She added, "I'm in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children's Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you. Extra special day too...HAPPY 40th Birthday H! May this trip around the sun be the best yet."

Harry was spending his actual birthday having a private celebration at his Montecito home, according to People magazine.

The Royal Family publicly wished Harry a happy birthday on their social media accounts, something many have interpreted as an olive branch after his well-documented estrangement from the family.

King Charles III's official account, posted a photo of Harry with the caption, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!," while Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."