John Oliver played off stage while honouring late dog at 2024 Emmy Awards

John Oliver was played off stage as he was honouring his late dog at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

During the British-American comedian's acceptance speech for Best-Scripted Variety Series - for his long-running HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - Oliver paid a touching tribute to his dog.

"I also want to thank - this is gonna be very silly - our dog. We had the most fantastic dog," he said. "And she was at our wedding, and she got us through a pandemic, she was with us through two pregnancies."

Mid-sentiment, the comedian got cut off by the orchestral music used to play the winners off the stage. Oliver responded, "Perfect choice of music."

Not to be silenced, he continued, "We had to say goodbye to her. I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now. She was an amazing dog."

McLachlan is known for the fact that her music is often used in animal cruelty fundraising commercials.

The music continued to play louder until Oliver shouted: "F**k you! There you go. This isn't just for her. This is for all dogs. All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much."