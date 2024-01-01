Jeremy Allen White wins for The Bear at 2024 Emmy Awards

Jeremy Allen White won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for The Bear at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The actor took out the award for a second time in less than a year, having won the same gong at the delayed 2023 Emmys in January.

He graciously thanked his cast, his sister who accompanied him to the awards, and his children.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much," he said. "My heart is just beating outside of its chest. Thank you for choosing me. I am so, so, so lucky. I'm so grateful. Thank you. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love to work with you, and I want us to be in each other's lives forever. I love you so dearly."

Other winners on the night included Jodie Foster, who nabbed her first Emmy for her portrayal of Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, who won two of many Emmys for the multi-nominated Shogun.

Here is a list of the main category winners at this year's Emmy Awards.

Best Drama Series: Shogun

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai - Shogun

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Best Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Best Limited or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lamorne Morris - Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer