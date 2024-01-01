Richard Gadd encourages abuse survivors to 'persevere' at 2024 Emmy Awards

Richard Gadd made an inspiring speech aimed at abuse survivors after winning big at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

After accepting the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the semi-autobiographical Netflix series Baby Reindeer, the Scottish actor offered a heartfelt message to viewers navigating difficult times.

"This is the stuff of dreams... 10 years ago, I was down and outright. I never, ever thought I'd get my life together," he stated. "I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself with what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. Then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television."

In Baby Reindeer, Gadd portrays a man named Donny Dunn who is forced to face buried trauma when a woman begins to stalk him.

The drama, which also stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau, garnered 11 Emmy nominations.

"I mean it as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere," the 35-year-old continued. "I don't know much about this life, I don't know why we're here, none of that. But what I do know is that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So, if you're struggling, keep going and I promise you things will be OK."

Baby Reindeer was named Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the ceremony, beating out season five of Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley, and True Detective: Night Country.

Gadd also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance, while Gunning was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Martha Scott.

In her speech, Gunning thanked Gadd for his ongoing support.

"I've tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant, and I fail every time - so I'm going to sing...," she joked. "No, imagine... I'll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never, ever forget her, or you, or this. It really means a lot, so thank you, Reindeer, and thank you for this (award)."