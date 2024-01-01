Chrishell Stause undergoes surgery after breast implants 'rupture'

Chrishell Stause has undergone surgery to replace her breast implants after experiencing a "rupture".

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she recently learned both breast implants had ruptured after undergoing a full body scan as part of a health screening.

Accordingly, Chrishell sought the advice of plastic surgeon Josef Hadeed and decided to get her "vintage" breast implants replaced with new ones.

"Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured. My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications," she wrote. "But very happy I found @josefhadeedmd, and had an amazing experience with him and his team. They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year old *vintage* implants."

Chrishell went on to note that she wishes she realised she could have replaced the breast implants earlier.

"Plastic surgery is a personal choice and I'm in no way encouraging anyone to change anything about their body. If you do make that choice for yourself, it's so important to stay on top of your health - I know many people could be living with this and have no idea," the 43-year-old continued. "I want to be fully open and transparent about my experience in the hopes it could help anyone else going through this."

In response, Dr. Hadeed wrote, "I am so happy that you are doing better and love your results."

And following Chrishell's post, a number of her friends offered her messages of support.

"Omg I'm so sorry that happened," wrote her Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae El Moussa, while celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton joked, "Love ya new jugs."