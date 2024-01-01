Heather Locklear recalls going on date with Tom Cruise

Heather Locklear has recounted details of her one and only date with Tom Cruise.

During a panel at 90s Con Florida on Saturday, the Melrose Place actress recalled how she met the Top Gun actor at an audition in the early 1980s.

While admitting they were both "terrible" at the tryout, Heather explained that Tom eventually visited her home - but she felt she was too old to date him even though they are the same age.

"At that time, he was just like this little baby boy that I feel like I was a little bit older, and he ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn," she recalled, according to People. "And they were just nice, but he was very, 'Yes ma'am', to me, and I was like, 'Okay, sir.'"

Heather went on to note that she did eventually go out with Tom to a club, where he performed some knee slides on the floor similar to the ones he did in the movie Risky Business.

"We went out dancing to Club Lingerie at that time and, and I've said this before, I mean, he was really cute," the 62-year-old smiled. "He actually did that before (the 1983 movie), and I was dancing along like, 'Do you stop dancing if they're down there?' I was like 'Yay!' But he was very nice to me."

However, Heather admitted she was a "rock and roll girl" at the time and Tom, also 62, wasn't her type.

"He didn't quite cut it," she laughed.

Heather was later married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 until 1993 and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 until their divorce was finalised in 2006. She is now engaged to former motocross racer Chris Heisser.