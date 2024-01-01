Billy Crudup reveals first thoughts after 2024 Emmys win

Following his win at the 2024 Emmy Awards, Billy Crudup has revealed his first thoughts.

On Sunday, the actor took to the stage to collect his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Cory Ellison in Apple+'s The Morning Show.

In an interview with People shortly after the event, Billy revealed his thoughts when he was announced as the winner of the award.

"Don't black out, don't throw up, kiss my wife," the 56-year-old star joked, before confirming he managed all three.

Meanwhile, Billy's actress wife Naomi Watts, who was nominated for her role as Babe Paley in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, shared that she felt "pure excitement" for her husband.

"I was very proud of him and he works really hard on this character and loves the material and so I just felt really happy for him," she told the outlet.

Billy then noted that it was "f**king awesome" to have his wife's support.

The couple began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in June 2023. Billy has a son William Atticus Parker, 20, with ex Mary-Louise Parker, while Naomi has sons Kai, 15, and Sasha, 17, with ex Liev Schreiber.

Elsewhere in the interview, Billy gushed about his role on The Morning Show, which also stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

"At this point in my career, to get the opportunity to play a character like this, that people respond to, and test the limits of my ability, it's really rare," he said. "All of my friends are actors. I know how rare it is, so I feel grateful that I'm in the middle of my life and can appreciate this kind of chance."

The actor won the same award in 2020.