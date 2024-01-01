Elizabeth Debicki reveals why she didn't prepare a speech for 2024 Emmy Awards

Elizabeth Debicki has revealed why she didn't prepare a speech for the 2024 Emmy Awards.

On Sunday, the Australian actress won her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix's The Crown.

In a new interview with Extra, Elizabeth, 34, admitted she wasn't expecting to win the award.

"I've never really been nominated for things before this part and I've worked for a long time, and so what I have learned very quickly is that when you're nominated up against all the other women in your category, it feels absolutely mad that you should be there at all, really, let alone to win the thing," she explained. "So, it does take me by surprise."

When asked why she hadn't prepared an acceptance speech, Elizabeth revealed she was "superstitious".

"I'm also superstitious, so I don't believe in writing them before," she said.

However, the MaXXXine actress went on to admit that she "should have" prepared a speech, adding that her boyfriend Kristian Rasmussen asked her, "Are you sure you don't want to...?" on the morning of the awards ceremony.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elizabeth reflected on starring in the drama series.

"I think just working with all the amazing the cast on the show... I've looked at and watched for years and thought just remarkable and so then I got to do acting with them and that makes me better at being an actor," she said.

The star continued, "And the material is... so intelligent, and it is challenging."

Elizabeth then told the outlet that she dealt with the intensity of portraying the late royal by "working really hard".