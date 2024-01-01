Lily Collins teases drama as Emily In Paris renewed for season five

Lily Collins has hinted there will be major drama in the renewed series Emily In Paris.

On Monday, Netflix confirmed the show will return for a fifth season after wowing fans with a Europe-trotting fourth season this month.

The most recent batch of episodes hinted that the titular character, Emily Cooper, will move to Rome full-time after falling for a man named Marcello and after her boss opened an Italian branch of their marketing firm.

Now 35-year-old Lily has teased her character will face a love triangle as Lucas Bravo's character Gabriel follows her to Rome to fight for their love.

She told Netflix's Tudum, "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Confirming Emily's romance with Marcello, who is played by Eugenio Franceschini, will be the main focus of season five, Emily said, "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season."

She also teased Gabriel could be left high and dry after he ended their romance in season four, warning, "Unfortunately, Gabriel has to deal with the repercussions of his choice."

Show creator Darren Star is also delighted to be able to continue the story, saying, "We're thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily's adventures in Rome and Paris!"