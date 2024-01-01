Harry Potter star Katie Leung to join Bridgerton

Harry Potter star Katie Leung is set to join the cast of Bridgerton for its fourth season.

Leung joins the hit Netflix show as the twice-married, twice-widowed Lady Araminta Gun.

The Asian-Scottish actor played Ravenclaw witch Cho Chang in the iconic films. She has since starred in a number of TV series including as DC Blair Ferguson in Annika and Ash in The Peripheral.

Bridgerton creators describe the new character as "fabulous, discerning and blunt".

Lady Araminta is mother to two girls who are making their debut in upcoming episodes - Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li and Isabella Wei as Posy Li - and will be feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off.

The two sisters are described as two very different characters. Rosamund is dubbed "beautiful, vain and eager to please her mother", while Isabella is described as "much kinder".

The new season will focus on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his quest to find the mesmerising Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

Although a release date has not yet been announced, it is confirmed the season will be made of eight parts and will take around eight months to wrap.