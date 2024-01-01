Hillary Clinton defends Taylor Swift against Trump, Musk

Hillary Clinton has thrown her support behind Taylor Swift as the pop star faces backlash from Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Talking about the 2024 presidential election on Kara Swisher's podcast On With Kara Swisher, the former Secretary of State shared that she admired Swift's recent endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris - which led Trump to post "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" shortly afterwards.

"I'm a huge admirer," Clinton said. "I think this has real impact. Her fanbase is so intense and incredibly influenced by her."

Clinton's remarks come days after Swift showed her political hand with an Instagram post backing Harris on 10 September.

"The fact that it happened right after the debate and just added to Kamala's momentum must have just set them all off," Clinton told Swisher. "They gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism. And here's Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people and who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women. They can't stand it."

Trump has suggested that Swift will "pay a price" for siding against him, while Musk, an avid Trump supporter, posted on X, "Fine Taylor, you win... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Clinton called out the Tesla founder's words as "rotten and creepy".

"I can't understand why (Musk) says what he says," Clinton said of the tech billionaire, describing his tweet to Swift as "another way of saying rape".