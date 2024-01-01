Demi Lovato admits aging gives them 'existential dread'

Demi Lovato has revealed that they get "anxiety" over getting older.

The actress and singer admitted she struggles with the thought of ageing.

"Ageing is something that, if I think too hard about it, I can get anxiety about - not because I'm worried about how I look or the changes in my body or my face, but because of that existential dread," Demi, who uses she/they pronouns, told People magazine.

"I like to stay in the present moment. When we think about things that are in our past or things that are in our future, we're not present, and presence is the biggest gift that we can give ourselves. We always want what we can't have. And so when we get older, we sometimes put pressure on ourselves because we're not as young as we used to be."

The 32-year-old has made a documentary about her life called Child Star. It includes interviews with other child stars, including Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné and Christina Ricci, who talk about their experiences of being famous at a young age.

"This was just a story that I had been wanting to tell for quite some time," said Demi. "I've always thought about exploring the history of child stars, and also looking at different points of view and the perspective of what it's like to be a child star in today's day and age."

Child Star will stream on Hulu from 17 September.