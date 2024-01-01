Kourtney Kardashian admits daughter co-slept with her until she was 11

Kourtney Kardashian has no cut-off age for co-sleeping with her children.

During an interview for The Skinny Confidential podcast on Monday, hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick asked the reality TV personality about her daily routine.

In response, Kourtney admitted she goes to bed at different times at the moment as she co-sleeps with her 10-month-old son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.

"I'm on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby. As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that's for me what it is," she explained. "Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing since time existed."

Kourtney went on to note that she is an advocate for safe co-sleeping and that her older children stayed in her bed with her for years.

The entrepreneur also shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

"I think every person's different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was seven," the 45-year-old continued. "I mean also, part of it (was) like at a certain time, I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room. And then at seven, he just stopped, and he was like, 'I'm done with you, I sleep in my own room.'"

However, Kourtney noted that she co-slept with Penelope until much more recently.

"And then my daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11," she stated.

Elsewhere, Kourtney insisted that Travis, whom she wed in 2022, is onboard with bed-sharing with the kids.

"I will say that both parents being aligned on that is really important. My husband loves it too," The Kardashians star added.