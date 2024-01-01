Mandy Moore calls out photographer for 'following' her all day

Mandy Moore has blasted a photographer for "following" her as she does errands.

The This Is Us actress is currently expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a sibling for their sons Gus, three, and Ozzie, almost two.

But taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Mandy had a "mini rant" because a man had been visibly tracking her every move.

"I'm literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day, and for the last few days, there has been someone who has followed me, or us, in their car, everywhere," she began. "We live very much off the beaten path. We live a quiet life. I'm 40-years-old. I'm not anybody. I'm not someone who is trying to have my picture taken. I'm annoyed that that job still exists - like, 'Hello, we have social media.' We're all disseminating our own information and pictures and sharing what we want, so why do you exist? Who cares about people taking other people's pictures anymore? But also, what I get annoyed by is that they think I don't see them!"

Mandy went on to note that the photographer even followed her while she was going to get Taylor's car cleaned.

"I noticed this guy flip around and follow me, run red lights, run stop signs and do all that stuff, and I'm just like, 'You're doing way too much. I notice you. Ew.' It's not a 'woe is me' thing," the star insisted. "It's just an annoying part of the job that mostly does not exist for someone like me. I just have a real distaste for it. And I see you sir! I see you! Okay?"

Despite the drama, Mandy managed to have the last word by concluding her post by showing her sitting in the car while going through a wash tunnel.

"You didn't win, sir," she added.