Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are 'each other's managers'

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have a lot of input on each other's career choices.

During an interview for the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, host Dax Shepard asked The O.C. actor what it was like to work with his wife on projects.

In response, Adam explained that he and Leighton discuss every opportunity with each other.

"Everything is run through each other. We are each other's managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other's s**t in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago," he said.

Adam and Leighton, 38, appeared together in the 2023 adventure thriller River Wild and have also co-starred in 2014's Life Partners and the sitcom Single Parents.

The Thank You for Smoking star went on to praise his wife's instincts for selecting quality material.

"She's charmingly aloof to the business. She will literally not know Seth Rogen's name, you know what I mean?... It's f**king great, because it doesn't diminish her art," the 44-year-old continued. "That's not where she's focusing, and so she has that outsider quality, and she can come in, but she's such an artist. She's a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar. And so, she can still get at the heart of something, a script, no problem, but it's for me to look at the cover letter and go, 'You're doing this or not.'"

Elsewhere, Adam gushed over the former Gossip Girl actress's professional choices.

"She knows from an intelligent, intuitive way what's true and what's lyrical and what's bulls**t," he added.

Adam and Leighton wed in 2014.

They are parents to nine-year-old daughter Arlo and a son, whose name has not been revealed, born in 2020.