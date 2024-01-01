Nicholas Chavez brands his Grotesquerie co-star Travis Kelce 'a star'

Nicholas Chavez has branded his Grotesquerie co-star Travis Kelce "a star".

The 25-year-old actor has gushed about the 34-year-old American football player, who he will star alongside in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series, Grotesquerie.

"He has such an exciting character in this show, and I think that people should be looking forward to seeing Travis shine because guy's a star," Nicholas told People in a new interview, adding that he has "really enjoyed getting to know" Travis on set.

The General Hospital actor added of the NFL star's acting chops, "He handled the material like a pro. He's awesome."

Grotesquerie, which follows a detective and a nun as they investigate a series of "heinous crimes", will be Travis' first acting gig.

Nicholas will play Father Charlie Mayhew in the horror series, while details of Travis' role have been kept under wraps.

The show will also star Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond and Raven Goodwin.

Nicholas' comments come weeks after a source told People that Niecy, who will star as Detective Lois Tryon, "adores" Travis.

"They had the best time filming. She just adores him," the source said. "(Travis) was super happy on set and he and Niecy vibed really well, nothing felt forced."

They added that the sports star "got an automatic green light from her".

The first season of Grotesquerie, which will consist of 10 episodes, is scheduled to premiere on 25 September.