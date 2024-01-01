Chris Hemsworth gives audience member bowl cut during late-night TV show

Chris Hemsworth gave an audience member a bowl cut during a recent appearance on a late-night TV show.

As part of an interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, host Jimmy asked the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor about a photo he posted via Instagram last month in which his 10-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha are seen sporting matching bowl cuts.

Jimmy then asked for a volunteer from the audience so that Chris could showcase his haircutting skills for the viewers.

"It's a fashion in Australia," the 41-year-old insisted of the controversial style. "It's a bowl cut plus a mullet. Like Megatron's helmet, or Darth Vader."

After a man named Liam agreed to try out a new look, Chris quickly placed the bowl on his head and used it as a guide as he started cutting off the locks with scissors.

During the process, Liam shared that he is a student at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and hopes that his hair will be a talking point as he starts the new semester - and potentially catch the attention of the ladies.

As Chris proceeded with the divisive haircut, Jimmy noted the style was giving a "Dumb and Dumber type of look".

And at the end of the segment, Liam looked in a mirror at Chris's handiwork and simply enthused, "Wow. Thank you, Chris. I've got to move to Australia now."

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris discussed what it was like learning to play the drums for a one-off performance at a recent Ed Sheeran concert.

The process was documented for the second season of his National Geographic series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

"Time goes on, (Ed) calls me up and says, 'Hey, the end of the tour is coming up in literally six weeks, you've got to play onstage on that date.' And I didn't know the song. I then went on another press tour, had some work. It got to two weeks out, and I still didn't know the song. And I started rehearsing with a band, who just said, 'This is terrible,'" the Thor star recounted. "So, I spent two weeks drumming away. I was putting in a good four, five hours (a day). I had blistered up my fingers, and so on."

Chris managed to pull off the feat, with the 70,000 fans in the crowd applauding his drumming.

However, the father-of-three doesn't really remember much of his time onstage.

"I just kind of floated through the experience," he laughed.