Riley Keough to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for TV special

Riley Keough will discuss her "profound relationship" with Lisa Marie Presley in an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Tuesday, producers at CBS announced that the Daisy Jones & the Six actress has agreed to sit down with the iconic TV host at the historic Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee to give her first in-depth interview since her mother died unexpectedly at the age of 54 in January 2023.

As part of the special, Riley will talk about the "extreme highs, lows and pressures of being a Presley, and the deep, profound relationship she had with her mother".

In addition, the Logan Lucky star - the first-born grandchild of music legend Elvis Presley - will promote Lisa Marie's memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.

Following the singer-songwriter's sudden passing, Riley used hours of recorded footage to complete her mum's book.

"In this first exclusive interview about the book, Riley shares what the writing process was like and stories and remembrances of her mother," a press release reads. "The memoir, which Oprah and Riley discuss in detail, is a stunning look inside one of the most famous and legendary American families, detailing Lisa Marie's idyllic but wild childhood years with Elvis, Elvis' shocking death, her challenging teen years in the wake of her father's death, her marriages, her devotion to her children and her agonising descent into addiction."

An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley, which will feature never-before-seen family photos and home videos, will air on CBS and be streamed via on Paramount+ on 8 October.

From Here to the Great Unknown is set to be released on the same day.